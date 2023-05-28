Modi opponents boycott opening of new parliament building as PM reshapes India’s power corridor

Modi opponents boycott opening of new parliament building as PM reshapes India’s power corridor

Upworthy

Published

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article India’s major opposition parties Sunday boycotted the inauguration of a new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his Hindu nationalist…

#narendramodi #hindu #newdelhi #droupadimurmu #modi #opposition #amitshah #centralvista #kartavyapath #rahulgandhi

Full Article