Russian businesses have petitioned the Kremlin to authorize six-day weeks as part of a "Soviet-style" call for work to support the Ukraine war, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MoD). The intelligence update shared on Sunday said the tone of debate in Russia has shifted away from hitting…



#russian #kremlin #soviet #ukraine #ukministryofdefense #economicministry #margaritasimonyan #levadacenter #donbas #atlanticcouncil