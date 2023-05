Why is the rift between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield so diverting? Maybe you don’t find it so. Maybe current affairs interest you in direct proportion to their importance. If so, you’re lucky. For most of us, the dry detail and/or savage tragedy of momentous issues drive our minds…



#hollywilloughby #phillipschofield #syria #thismorning #itv #schofield #alisonhammond #ps #tomhiddleston #taylorswift