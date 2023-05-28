Lukashenko in hospital after meeting with Putin, opposition leader says

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was rushed to a Moscow hospital after meeting Vladimir Putin, according to a Belarusian opposition leader. Belarus 2020 presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo claimed in a Saturday Telegram post that Lukashenko, 68, was in critical condition at the Central…



