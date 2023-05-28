Modi Opens India’s New Parliament Building as Opposition Stays Away
Published
The complex is a testament to the prime minister’s power to get things done, but the ceremony also put the nation’s political divisions on display.Full Article
Published
The complex is a testament to the prime minister’s power to get things done, but the ceremony also put the nation’s political divisions on display.Full Article
It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building. The occasion was marked as..
Khap panchayats of various states, farmers and supporting wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, have announced a call for a..