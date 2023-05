Donald Trump has slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his silence on the historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The state House of Representatives on Saturday impeached Paxton on 20 articles that included bribery and abuse of public trust. The vote immediately suspended Paxton…



#donaldtrump #gregabbott #kenpaxton #paxton #trump #truthsocial #republicans #dadephelan #ussupremecourt #texashouse