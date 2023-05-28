Margot Robbie Explains How She Got Into The Mind Of Barbie (& Compares Her To Gal Gadot)

Margot Robbie Explains How She Got Into The Mind Of Barbie (& Compares Her To Gal Gadot)

Upworthy

Published

There were a ton of inspirations for Margot Robbie's portrayal of Barbie - including this DCEU star.

#dceu

Full Article