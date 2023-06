Russian servicemen take part in military exercises at the Uspenovskyi training ground outside the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, on September 4, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images Cuban immigrants in Russia are reportedly joining the army to fight in Ukraine. In exchange, the…



#russian #uspenovskyi #yuzhnosakhalinsk #kirillkudryavtsevafp #cuban #ukraine #cubans #ryazangazette #ryazan #vladimirputin