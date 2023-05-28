Ukraine Repels Large Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv
More than 40 drones were intercepted over Kyiv, where city officials said at least one person had been killed, probably by falling debris.Full Article
As Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday, Russia unleashed multiple waves of air..
