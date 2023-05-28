These are the most popular burger condiments used by Americans, according to DoorDash grocery data

Grilling season is on the horizon, and to celebrate the most burger-ful time of the year, food delivery and takeout platform DoorDash did a deep dive into grocery shopping trends related to burgers. The findings were based on DoorDash grocery orders data from May 2022 through March 2023. In honor…



#doordash #nationalburgerday #fuadhannon #instacart #hannon #intel #mustardtrio #oscar #philadelphia