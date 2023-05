Billie Eilish has no time for bozos. The 21-year-old seven-time Grammy-winner, Oscar-winner, and youngest headliner at Coachella has clearly had enough of the social media haters that live to criticize. On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, she cleared her throat to address “some comments I be…



#billieeilish #grammy #coachella #instagramstories #obliterated #changed #elle #barbies #maggiebaird #vf