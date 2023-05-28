What's next in the historic fight over Texas Attorney General Paxton's impeachment

The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with its impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming. The GOP-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing that have trailed the state’s…



#texaslegislature #kenpaxton #donaldtrump #paxton #angelapaxton #republicanhouse #danpatrick #trump #natepaul #republicans