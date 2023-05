The Government of Canada has provided an update on EV charging infrastructure in the country (nearly 3,000 new chargers will be installed across Ontario), revealing that Tesla is going to open part of its Supercharging network to non-Tesla vehicles in 2023. According to the press release, the…



#governmentofcanada #ontario #tesla #nontesla #sudbury #ottawa #transcanadahighway #calgary #teslasupercharging #magicdock