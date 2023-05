Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to win another five years as Turkey’s president after prevailing in divisive elections that at one point seemed to threaten his hold on power. The 69-year-old, who has dominated his country’s politics for two decades, was on track to win the run-off vote by 52 percent…



#receptayyiperdoğan #turkey #kemalkılıçdaroğlu #qatar #victororbán #hungary #erdoğan #twitter #islamist #akparty