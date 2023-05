Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, signaled opposition on Sunday to the deal reached to raise the country's debt limit by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden and McCarthy, a California Republican, announced a tentative deal on Saturday night to raise the $31.5 trillion…



#tedcruz #kevinmccarthy #democrats #twitter #rightnow #hakeemjeffries #dems #laurenboebert #colorado #pramilajayapal