US debt ceiling crisis: risks still lurk for China despite prospect of deal, analysts say
Published
A tentative deal between the White House and Republicans to raise the US debt ceiling could bring temporary relief to the global financial market but there is still the risk of collateral damage, Chinese observers warned on the weekend. US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy…
#republicans #kevinmccarthy #treasury #ukraine #renminuniversity #zhaoxijun #usdepartment #shiyinhong #chenfengying #beijing