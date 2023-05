US stock futures advanced as appetite for risk taking returned to global markets following the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the US debt ceiling. • None Biden, McCarthy Forge Debt Deal in Bid to Avert US Default • None Key Takeaways From Deal Biden, GOP…



#kevinmccarthy #nonebiden #mccarthyforgedebt #avertusdefault #dealbiden #hongkong #ustreasury #dansuzuki #treasury #janetyellen