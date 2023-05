[This story contains major spoilers for the Succession series finale, “With Open Eyes.”] Whether or not you “pre-grieved,” the time for mourning has finally arrived: Succession is over, and with it, the story of the Roys. Heading into the 90-minute series finale, creator Jesse Armstrong’s…



#succession #withopeneyes #roys #jessearmstrong #loganroy #briancox #waystarroyco #jeremystrong #sarahsnook #gojo