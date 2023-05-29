The three men charged over brazen Lululemon store robbery in Georgia

The three men charged over brazen Lululemon store robbery in Georgia

Upworthy

Published

Three men face multiple robbery charges after shocking video footage showed a brazen $7,000 snatch-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Atlanta that led to two store employees being fired for confronting the masked thieves. Quintavious Gooch, 19, Braylon Shivers, 20, and Bayo Allen, 19, were arrested…

#atlanta #quintaviousgooch #braylonshivers #bayoallen #april24 #fayettecountyjail #georgia #peachtreecorners #jasonferguson #jenniferferguson

Full Article