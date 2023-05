The last Monday of May has arrived. Memorial Day here in the United States. The holiday was originally called Decoration Day and has been celebrated since 1868 to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving this country. Up until 1970, it was celebrated on May 30th. Now, it…



#decorationday #hinthouseof #disney #wordlebot #huzzah #protogermanic #protoindoeuropean #douglasengelbart #pvpwordle #2