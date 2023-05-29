‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Talks Series Finale: ‘It Feels Very Perverse to End It’

Note: This article contains spoilers for series finale of “Succession.” Can’t believe “Succession” is over? Neither can the HBO hit’s creator Jesse Armstrong, who said it “feels very perverse” to end the Emmy-winning series, but that he “didn’t really have any doubts” about ending it now. After…



#hbo #jessearmstrong #kendallroy #jeremystrong #waystarroyco #insideepisode #logan #sarahsnook #romanroy #kieranculkin