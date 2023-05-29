Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis’ Retirement: Action Stars “Never Really Retire … They Reload”

and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the premiere of "The Expendables" in 2010 Arnold Schwarzenegger has high praise for Bruce Willis following the actor’s announcement that he is retiring from acting due to a brain disorder called aphasia. The actor’s family announced the news last year following his…



#arnoldschwarzenegger #expendables #brucewillis #willis #planethollywood #demimoore #emmaheming #schwarzenegger #netflix #fubar