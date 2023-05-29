Medal of Honor recipient's remains to be buried in Georgia after being identified 73 years later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Regiment made a desperate retreat as North Korean troops closed in around them. A wounded, 18-year-old Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story feared his injuries would slow down his company, so he stayed behind to cover their withdrawal. Story’s actions in the…



#savannah #infantryregiment #northkorean #army #lutherherschelstory #koreanwar #medalofhonor #americus #georgia #judywade