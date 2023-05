Pandemic lockdowns, on the heels of the turmoil of pro-democracy protests, hurt an airline that relied on Hong Kong as a vibrant gateway to Asia. Few major airlines in the world were hit by the Covid pandemic as hard as Cathay Pacific, the flagship carrier of Hong Kong, or have labored so mightily…



#hongkong #cathaypacific #cathay #beijing #cathaydragon #alicesprings #cathaypacifics #omicron #unitedkingdom #macau