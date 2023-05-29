Jim Rogers is bracing for the worst bear market of his life, de-dollarization, and higher interest rates. Here are the investing legend's 7 best quotes from a…
Published
Jim Rogers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Jim Rogers is preparing for the most devastating bear market of his lifetime. The veteran investor sees higher interest rates and serious threats to the US dollar. Rogers is bullish on commodities and skeptical that governments will adopt bitcoin. Jim Rogers is…
#jimrogers #brendanmcdermid #realvision #georgesoros #quantumfund