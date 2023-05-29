President Biden Strikes Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Japanese Market Gains Most
Published
Coinspeaker President Biden Strikes Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Japanese Market Gains Most Over the last weekend, US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders struck a deal to raise the US debt ceiling. This will allow the government to borrow more and spend on infrastructure and other…
#bidenstrikes #topix #hangseng #hongkong #shanghaicomposite #shenzhencomponent #southkoreas #bankofthailands #pmi #bankofthailand