Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Himself To Real Madrid Bitter Rivals, Tells Al-Nassr He Wishes To Leave: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to one of former club Real Madrid's bitter rivals and has told current employers Al-Nassr that he wishes to leave according to El Nacional. Late last month, the same Catalan newspaper was the first outlet to report how the Portuguese legend is unhappy at the…



#cristianoronaldo #realmadrid #elnacional #catalan #portuguese #saudi #manchesterunited #mundodeportivo #middleeast #guardian