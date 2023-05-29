Morning Rundown: Iowa apartment collapse, ‘Succession’ finale, and debt ceiling deal
Published
Biden and McCarthy reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default. Authorities search for missing residents after an apartment building collapsed in Iowa. And the Roy family saga finally ends with the “Succession” series finale. Here’s what to know today. Congress expected to…
#iowa #kevinmccarthy #democrats #republicans #medicaid #morningrundown #davenport #supremecourt #constitution #turkey