How Sundays, A Canadian Furniture Brand, Is Growing When Many Other Home Retailers' Sales Are Slowing

In late 2019, four Vancouver-based Canadians came together to form the brand now known as Sundays, based on making furniture shopping feel like a Sunday morning. It offers free delivery on all items and free assembly on oversized items, and its showrooms are uniquely boutique, showcasing a limited…



#canadians #ubs #newyorkcity #shopify #seattle #pikeplace #barborasamieian #flaxhome #notaryceramics #tjx