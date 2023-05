One of Quebec’s most celebrated actors, Michel Côté, has died aged 72, his family has announced. Côté, who made his name in film with roles in Cruising Bar in 1989 and C.R.A.Z.Y. in 2005, had retired just over a year ago suffering from bone marrow disease. He was last seen on screen in 2017, in De…



#quebec #michelcôté #cruisingbar #andréforciers