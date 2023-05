It was in Borussia Dortmund’s hands. Beat Mainz at home and the Bundesliga title, after 11 long years, would be returning North. But as has been the case so, so many times in the past decade when the moment came for Dortmund to seize the opportunity, it faltered. Within half an hour the visitors…



#borussiadortmunds #beatmainz #bundesliga #north #dortmund #edinterzics #bayernmunichs #fcbayern #bavarian #jamalmusialas