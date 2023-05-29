What to do if you see an alligator and how to survive an attack, according to a wildlife expert who keeps pet gators

Alligators don't dine on humans, but if you enter their territory you might be in trouble. lathuric / Getty Images If an alligator charges you, run away as fast as you can in a straight line. Don't zig-zag. If an alligator bites you, don't try to pry its jaws open. Instead, smack its snout or go…



#hollywood #southeast #northcarolina #florida #sunshinestate #corbinmaxey #maxey