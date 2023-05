Jeremy Paxman’s stint as the longest serving current quizmaster on British television will come to an end on Monday night when he presents his final edition of University Challenge. The 73-year-old former Newsnight presenter is bowing out from the show after revealing he has been diagnosed with…



#jeremypaxman #universitychallenge #newsnight #durham #bristol #paxman #967th #itv #amolrajan #rajan