Jeremy Paxman: memorable lines from a master of the scathing put-down

Jeremy Paxman, who hosts his last University Challenge show on Monday, became known for his scathing put-downs and shows of incredulity at wrong answers. Here are some of Paxman’s most disparaging comments to contestants: In 1999 Boris Johnson, then editor of the Spectator and Telegraph columnist,…



#jeremypaxman #universitychallenge #paxman #borisjohnson #spectator #telegraph #cambridge #trinitycollege #margaretthatcher #charlesdickens