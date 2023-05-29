“A Lot of My Friends Have Passed Because of This”: Edward James Olmos Discusses His Cancer Journey

Edward James Olmos appeared on the Mando & Friends podcast with Mando Fresko this week, discussing, for the first time, that he has been fighting throat cancer. The 76-year-old Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee concluded radiation and chemo in December, and has been working to regain his strength…



