“A Lot of My Friends Have Passed Because of This”: Edward James Olmos Discusses His Cancer Journey
Published
Edward James Olmos appeared on the Mando & Friends podcast with Mando Fresko this week, discussing, for the first time, that he has been fighting throat cancer. The 76-year-old Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee concluded radiation and chemo in December, and has been working to regain his strength…
