Firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives – at great risk to their own safety – after a six-story apartment building in Iowa partially collapsed, authorities said Monday. There were no confirmed fatalities and no known people still trapped the morning after a…



#iowa #davenport #mikematson #michaelcarlsten #k9 #carlsten #richoswald #quadcitytimes #robertrobinson #taddmachovec