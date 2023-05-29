Can California’s coastline be saved? Study shows up to 70% could be wiped out by 2100
In the not too distant future, California’s coastline and its iconic beaches could be washed away, leaving only cliffs behind. A new U.S. Geological Survey study found from 25% to 70% of California’s beaches could erode by 2100 due to rising sea levels caused by global temperature increases and…
