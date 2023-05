The Hollywood Vampires are rescheduling a handful of U.S. concerts as Johnny Depp recovers from an ankle fracture. The rock supergroup — consisting of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — took to Instagram on Monday (May 29) to explain the actor’s injury and announce new dates for…



#hollywoodvampires #alicecooper #joeperry #tommyhenriksen #eastcoast #boston #manchester #nh #bethel #ny