Apple, Inc AAPL closed Friday’s trading session 1.41% higher, leading the SPDR S&P 500 to close up 1.3% ahead of news President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had reached a tentative agreement to raise the debt ceiling. The move caused Apple to close on the median line of a rising…



#appleincaapl #spdr #kevinmccarthy #apple #cupertino #jimcramerbelieves