Memorial Day 'Manhattanhenge' to light up New York City streets

New Yorkers and tourists alike spending their Memorial Day in the Big Apple on Monday will be treated to a city-stopping spectacle: Manhattanhenge. Manhattanhenge, a portmanteau of "Manhattan" and "Stonehenge," is a twice-a-year solar event, when the sunset lines up directly with the city's grid,…



#newyorkers #manhattanhenge #manhattan #stonehenge #memorialday #majorleaguebaseball #sun #neildegrassetyson #haydenplanetarium #14thstreet