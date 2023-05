Milt Larsen, Magic Castle Co-Founder and TV Game Show Writer, Dies at 92

Milt Larsen, the magician and TV writer who co-founded Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle night spot, died May 28 in Los Angeles. He was 92. Larsen had deep roots in the world of magic and in Los Angeles. His father, William Larsen Sr., was a prominent local defense attorney and a performing magician.…



