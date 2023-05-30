Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global reviews strategic partnership opportunities in Egypt

RIYADH: The Saudi-based Red Sea Global company held its second promotional procurement exhibition in Cairo, in cooperation with its media partner, MEED Network, and in the presence of representatives from more than 100 Egyptian companies from the private sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on…



#saudi #redseaglobal #cairo #meednetwork #egyptian #saudipressagency #benedwards #redseainternational #redsea #amaala