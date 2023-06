Around 200 key players in the fields of crypto, big pharma, politics, and academia flew home this past weekend after spending upwards of two months at Zuzalu: an experimental “pop-up city community” conceived by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Since March, Zuzalu attendees (Zuzalans, they…



#zuzalu #ethereum #vitalikbuterin #zuzalans #airbnbs #lusticabay #montenegro #coinbase #balajisrinivasan #hannahhamilton