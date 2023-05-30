Dozens of NATO Soldiers Injured in Fresh Clashes With Serb Protesters in Kosovo
NATO-led Kosovo Force peacekeepers and Serbian protesters were injured in clashes over the recent election of ethnic Albanian mayors.Full Article
The tension between Serbia and Kosovo has flared-up massively. After last week’s skirmishes, yesterday over 30 members of the..