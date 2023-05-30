Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices
Published
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.Full Article
Published
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.Full Article
Billie Eilish had some words for the “women hating ass weirdos” in her comments, taking to her Instagram story to address..
"You guys are true idiots," the Grammy winner says of those criticizing her move away from baggy shirts and androgynous fashion