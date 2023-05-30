UK Cabinet Office challenged over claim about Boris Johnson’s Covid messages
Published
Inquiry extends deadline for communications to be handed over after department reportedly says it does not have the materialFull Article
Published
Inquiry extends deadline for communications to be handed over after department reportedly says it does not have the materialFull Article
'There's some cover-up going on here to save embarrassment of ministers. But there's also the Cabinet Office fighting for a..
The COVID inquiry has issued a legal notice to the Cabinet Office for not handing over the full contents of Boris Johnson's..