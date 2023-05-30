Russia says Ukraine drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

ViewA rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.
The Russian defense ministry said five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were...
