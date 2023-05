The United States men’s U-20 team ended the group stage of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a perfect record. The team won all three of its games without conceding a goal, progressing to the knockout stages where it will face New Zealand in the Round of 16. It is the fourth time in a row the…



