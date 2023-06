The top-line number was eye-opening: About 725,000 people moved out of California in 2020 to set up new lives in one of the 49 other states or Washington, D.C. If that were the end of it, the number – derived from the Internal Revenue Service’s Migration Data for 2021 – would’ve represented the…



#idaho #florida #arizona #nevada #debbiehigbee #burbank #boise #ericmcghee #mcghee #californiadept