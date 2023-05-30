16 Things Spock Said About Bitcoin. Born in 2230, 90 years after the last Bitcoin was issued, Spock also had the mindset of a Bitcoiner. Proof in 16 quotes

If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack . Whether you're a Star Trek fan or not, you've probably all heard of Spock at least once in your life. Spock is a half-human, half-Vulcan being born in January 2230, i.e. 90 years…



#substack #spock #halfvulcan #satoshinakamoto #bitcoiner #bitcoinrevolution #antibitcoin #banksters #bitcoin #warrenbuffett